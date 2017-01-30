Fotos idiotas de mujeres comiendo joyería.
El lugar común no sólo está en la mente estrecha del tweet. La foto es infame: un lugar común, fusil del fusil. Cuando llegaron los caballos de los españoles a América, la gente aquí con sorpresa intentaron alimentarlos con oro. Esa es la relación: ¿un objeto come joyas? ¿o la diosa BLANCA que se alimenta de oro? Hay que pensar que Vanity Fair, tiene, en el mundo un mejor nivel de fotos…y de editora.
