Estos retratos fueron creados con una cámara hecha con 32,000 popotes

 “En un mundo acosado por selfies con su gratificación inmediata, y la televisión HD en toda su gloria alimentando nuestro apetito visual, una imagen de la cámara de popotes de un individuo, con su proyección de ingeniería y desaparición del sujeto en la niebla de captura visual, ofrece al espectador una idea de cómo es la percepción transitoria.” – Cliff Haynes

Motivados por el interés de crear imágenes de la manera más directa posible, los fotógrafos Michael Farrel y Cliff Haynes perfeccionaron la forma de capturar imágenes utilizando una caja llena de 32,000 popotes. Funciona procesando la luz que atraviesa cada pajilla, exponiendo directamente el papel fotosensible colocado detrás de los treinta y dos mil “lentes” negros de 10 pulgadas. A diferencia del efecto agujero que muestra una imagen desde una sola perspectiva, la cámara produce una vista multipunto desde una matriz.

 

El trabajo detrás de esta invención se encuentra recopilado en un libro que cuenta con 62 páginas y fue publicado apenas el 1 de febrero, si quieres saber más acerca de este alucinante proyecto da click aquí. Ahora disfruta de algunos de los retratos puntillistas que la Straw Camera hizo posible.

 

 

 

Vía. [Booooooom]

 

