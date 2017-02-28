Estos retratos fueron creados con una cámara hecha con 32,000 popotes
EL tiempo estimado de lectura de este artículo es 1 Minuto(s)
“En un mundo acosado por selfies con su gratificación inmediata, y la televisión HD en toda su gloria alimentando nuestro apetito visual, una imagen de la cámara de popotes de un individuo, con su proyección de ingeniería y desaparición del sujeto en la niebla de captura visual, ofrece al espectador una idea de cómo es la percepción transitoria.” – Cliff Haynes
Motivados por el interés de crear imágenes de la manera más directa posible, los fotógrafos Michael Farrel y Cliff Haynes perfeccionaron la forma de capturar imágenes utilizando una caja llena de 32,000 popotes. Funciona procesando la luz que atraviesa cada pajilla, exponiendo directamente el papel fotosensible colocado detrás de los treinta y dos mil “lentes” negros de 10 pulgadas. A diferencia del efecto agujero que muestra una imagen desde una sola perspectiva, la cámara produce una vista multipunto desde una matriz.
El trabajo detrás de esta invención se encuentra recopilado en un libro que cuenta con 62 páginas y fue publicado apenas el 1 de febrero, si quieres saber más acerca de este alucinante proyecto da click aquí. Ahora disfruta de algunos de los retratos puntillistas que la Straw Camera hizo posible.
Vía. [Booooooom]
You need to take part in a contest for one of the greatest websites online. I will recommend this blog!
http://educationtips.eu
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to look more posts like this .
http://healthhint.eu
Hello, its nice paragraph about media print, we all understand media is a fantastic source of facts.
http://healthhints.eu
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after looking at some of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
http://healthhint.eu
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
http://educationpoints.eu
Hi there outstanding website! Does running a blog similar to this require a large amount of work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of coding but I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic however I simply needed to ask. Thanks a lot!
http://learninghints.eu
you are really a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great process on this topic!
http://financetip.eu
Hello, constantly i used to check webpage posts here early in the morning, because i enjoy to learn more and more.
http://healthclue.eu
I every time used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
http://healthhints.eu
I’m really loving the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A few of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
http://goodtip.eu
Hello there I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome b.
http://educationhints.eu
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find out more details.
http://schoolingtips.eu
Ahaa, its good conversation on the topic of this piece of writing here at this website, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.
http://educlue.eu
Having read this I thought it was really enlightening. I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short article together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
http://helpfultip.eu
Thanks in favor of sharing such a pleasant thought, article is pleasant, thats why i have read it entirely
http://financehint.eu
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
http://educationhint.eu
I have read so many articles or reviews about the blogger lovers however this paragraph is really a pleasant paragraph, keep it up.
http://helpfultip.eu
Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn. That is a very smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
http://financehint.eu