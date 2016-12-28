El tercer invitado del Diplomado Visión Liquida que se impartirá en la Fundacion Pedro Meyer es el artista cubano Iván Abreu, su conferencia magistral se llevara acabo el 1 de abril del 2017, no te lo pierdas y participa en el Diplomado Visón Liquida!!

http://fpmeyer.com/es/cc/oferta-educativa/presenciales/419-diplomado-vision-liquida



His work integrates different processes of art, design and technology; based on the synergy of these disciplines he uses a broad range of media such as drawing, photography, artistic installation, electronic devices, software development, sound experimentation, Internet and industrial design. His work is founded in the creation of artistic gestures that demonstrate a hypothesis to the public that proofs and perpetuates a fact, a strategy that he calls “The poetics of demonstration”. Under this criteria he has created a body of work which poeticizes and produces situations of exception linked to physical and social phenomena: Ice which surface contains sound recordings with historical content (anthems and political speeches), dead birds that continue suspended on air by magnetic levitation, collaboration and balance dynamics at the border between Ciudad Juárez (MX) and El Paso (US) using an instrument or carpenter’s level. Projects seeking new tensions between the object, the space, the specificity of the place, and language, to activate critical thinking and the desire of the possible.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivan_Abreu

http://www.ivanabreu.net/#works/artworks

